Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu granted anticipatory bail in Amaravati inner ring road case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu have been granted anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In response to Naidu's anticipatory bail petition, the court issued an interim order, preventing his arrest until October 16 in this case.

The court also instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to make any arrests until Thursday in the Angallu 307 case. Additionally, the High Court stayed the prisoner transit (PT) warrant in the Inner Ring Road petition, which was filed by the CID Vijayawada ACB court.

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road case revolves around alleged irregularities in the construction of an inner ring road in Amaravati. The CID has claimed that the road's planned route was changed to favor businesses associated with TDP leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu.

The AP FiberNet case pertains to irregularities found in the AP State FiberNet Ltd (APSFL) during the TDP's tenure between 2014 and 2019, involving approximately Rs 321 crore.

In protest against N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA staged a demonstration resembling crucifixion in Undi village near Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.