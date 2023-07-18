Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    On Tuesday, opposition leaders justified the large-scale gathering of national and regional parties in Bengaluru by highlighting that the nation is currently at a critical juncture. They stressed the significance of a united opposition in countering the BJP in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Opposition leaders on Tuesday sought to justify the mega gathering of national and regional parties in Bengaluru, stating that the nation today stands at a critical juncture and how a unified opposition was essential to counter the BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In fact, they have reportedly united under the umbrella of INDIA -- Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

    Let us hear what some key members of this new avatar of the UPA had to say:

    KM Kader Mohideen
    President of Indian Union Muslim League

    "The BJP's divisive actions are reminiscent of the British divide-and-rule policy. We convene this meeting to save the country from the BJP's ruinous path."

    Sitaram Yechury
    General Secretary of CPI-M

    "This meeting is vital to save India from multi-dimensional assaults. We aim to bring positive change and safeguard the country's future."

    Mamata Banerjee
    Trinamool Congress

    "This meeting holds great significance, and its outcome will be beneficial for our country."

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Aam Aadmi Party

    "We must remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his mismanagement in various sectors, fostering hatred, economic turmoil, and high inflation. Like-minded parties are uniting for the welfare of India."

    Omar Abdullah
    National Conference

    "I think it's important that we put up a united stand against everything that is going wrong in this country, particularly the way in which the constitution is being eroded and the secular fabric of this country is being undermined. All sensible parties need to come together and unite in opposition to this."

    Mehbooba Mufti
    People's Democratic Party

    "Our country's constitution and democracy are at risk. We stand united to protect the 'Idea of India' and its diversity."

    Tejashwi Yadav
    Rashtriya Janata Dal

    "We have united to protect democracy, the constitution, and brotherhood. The country's institutions are being misused, and we must address real issues like farmers, youth, and inflation."

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Samajwadi Party

    "This meeting is essential to save the country and its people. A majority of the population is against the BJP."

    Jayant Singh
    Rashtriya Lok Dal

    "In BJP's new India, mobocracy prevails instead of democracy. The country needs a strong alternative. Together, we will address people's issues and strive for a working government in 2024."

    Lalu Prasad Yadav
    Rashtriya Janata Dal

    "This meeting is crucial for our country. We must save democracy, and protect farmers, labourers, and youth."

    Dipankar
    General Secretary of CPI (Marxist-Leninist)

    "The BJP's destructive actions are pushing the country backwards. Opposition parties must unite to defend our constitution. The 2024 elections will be a mass movement to save India!"

    ER Eswaran
    General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

    "This meeting is crucial as the nation stands at a critical crossroads. We must protect the nation and citizens' rights. Our alliance aims to govern the country and restore the old era in 2024."

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
