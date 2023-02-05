Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena's Shinde faction leaders counter-challenge Aaditya Thackeray over election dare to Maha CM

    Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leaders have responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's challenge to 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him. 

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

    In response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's challenge to 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him, leaders of the Shinde faction have counter-challenged Thackeray and asked him to contest an election from a different constituency. MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, leader from the Shinde faction, condemned Thackeray's remarks and 'requested' that he work with them.

    "I want to let Aaditya Thackeray know that challenging others is inappropriate. The government of Eknath Shinde is making progress. I ask him to work with us. I will resign from my position in Kurla; he must do the same and prove it by defeating me in elections," said Kudalkar. 

    Also, Maharashtra state minister Deepak Kesarkar slammed Aaditya Thackeray for challenging the CM and said he (Aaditya Thackeray) is yet to be matured. 

    To Thackeray's challenge, Deepak Kesarkar said, "His (Aaditya's) statement shows that he is young and yet to be matured." Additionally, Kesarkar said that Thackeray won the elections as it was for the first time that two MLCs were fielded from the same constituency. 

    "Two people who devoted all their time to Aaditya Thackeray were named MLCs to ensure his win in Worli. We could also argue that he should resign from Worli and contest from Thane, but we won't as it's not in our culture," he added.  

    Further, Kesarkar advised Aaditya Thackeray to 'talk less' and work for the people. 

    On Friday, after a party meeting in Anushakti Nagar, Aaditya Thackeray said that he challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest the election against him and he would resign from his 'Worli' seat.

    "I've challenged this unconstitutional Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) to contest against me in the election. I will resign from my Worli seat, and he should do the same. And let him compete against me from Worli. If he believes he is so popular and powerful, he should come and accept my challenge," said Aaditya Thackeray. 

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
