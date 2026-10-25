A food delivery agent suffered severe injuries after another delivery boy attacked him with a sharp weapon in Vizhinjam. The attacker targeted his neck and face over an old business dispute. Shanu received several stitches on his head and face.

Thiruvananthapuram: A food delivery agent faced a brutal attack in Vizhinjam. Another delivery boy stabbed the young man. The victim is 37-year-old Shanu. He lives at Shanu Nivas, Cherukonam, KS Road in Kovalam. The attacker is Anilkumar. He belongs to Kalluvettankuzhi. The incident happened on Friday night. They were standing in front of a hotel at Vizhinjam Theatre Junction.

Police shared the motive behind the attack. Shanu owns a shop. He refused to sell this shop to the accused earlier. This old rivalry led to the violence. Shanu was picking up a food order. The accused reached the spot and started abusing him. Anilkumar then pulled out a sharp weapon attached to his Bullet motorcycle keys. He aimed straight for Shanu's neck. Shanu managed to dodge the first blow. But the weapon hit the back of his head. The attacker struck again. This time, the weapon slashed Shanu's face near the nose.

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Shanu got eight stitches on his head. He also received four stitches on his face. Police registered a case against Kalluvettankuzhi native Anilkumar. The accused also suffered injuries during the fight. He is currently getting medical treatment. Police confirmed they will take further action against him soon.