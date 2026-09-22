BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia urged the J&K Assembly to focus on people's issues like daily wagers. Meanwhile, Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra accused the BJP of creating an 'orchestrated ruckus' to evade scrutiny on key issues.

BJP MLA Urges Focus on People's Issues

On the second day of the Autumn Session of the assembly, Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia said the Assembly should focus on issues concerning the people, including those related to NRHM workers, daily wagers, casual labourers and other workers.

Speaking about the session, Slathia said the issues being discussed should relate to the concerns of people and their respective areas. “We have a short session. In this, people’s questions and other issues of our area are to be presented. When these issues are raised, they also pertain to the people,” Slathia said.

He said issues concerning NRHM workers, daily wagers, casual labourers and other workers were among the matters that needed to be addressed. On statehood, Slathia referred to the Union Home Minister’s statement in the House that Jammu and Kashmir would be given statehood at the appropriate time.

“The Union Home Minister has said on the floor of the House that when the time is right, at the appropriate time, Jammu and Kashmir will also be given statehood,” he said. Slathia questioned the relevance of linking the issue of statehood with local concerns such as those of daily wagers. “What does this have to do with statehood? What does the daily wager issue here have to do with statehood?” he asked.

Congress Alleges 'Orchestrated Ruckus' by BJP

Meanwhile, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed dissatisfaction with the previous day proceedings and alleged that the BJP had created an “orchestrated ruckus”.

Karra alleged that the BJP had followed a pre-planned strategy to prevent the House from functioning and avoid scrutiny. He claimed that the scrutiny could involve issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country, including alleged misappropriation of donations, paper leaks and restoration of statehood.

“They had come with a pre-planned strategy: on one hand, not to let the House function, and on the other, to avoid being put in the dock. That scrutiny isn't limited to just Jammu & Kashmir; it applies to the entire country. They could face questions here regarding issues like the misappropriation of donations, paper leaks, and the restoration of statehood,” he said. “All of this was done to evade those answers and avoid that backlash,” Karra added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session is scheduled from September 21 to September 30, according to the official Assembly portal. The session comprises seven sittings, with legislators expected to raise issues including employment, reservation, regularisation of workers, power tariffs and other public concerns. (ANI)