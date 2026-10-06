FLY91 has launched operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport with flights to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa, and Agatti. The airport is expanding its ground transport network, including e-buses and metro links, for better connectivity.

Regional airline FLY91 commenced operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport on Monday, launching direct flights to Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Goa and Agatti. The airline’s first flight from Hyderabad received a water cannon salute at the airport, marking the commencement of its operations from the new airport.

Enhanced Airport Connectivity for Winter Schedule

As part of its winter schedule, FLY91 plans to operate more than 350 weekly flights across 14 destinations. Navi Mumbai International Airport offers affordable multimodal travel with buses, taxis, autos and airport shuttles as it expands its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the Winter Schedule operating from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027.

The facility, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, is establishing economical travel choices across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to Adani Group. The media release stated: "NMIA offers passengers a bouquet of multimodal transport options across buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles, with economical fares and multiple public transport choices from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune."

New Bus Services Launched

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation begins these e-Shivai electric bus operations on October 7, running from early morning until late night. The Dadar route operates via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali service links Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1, Bandra, and Atal Setu.

Two daily trips run between NMIA and Pune, with links to Thane and Nashik scheduled by mid-November. Chalo Bus operates routes to Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar, and the World Trade Centre in Colaba, adjusting capacity for peak hours.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport runs routes A1 to A7 between Terminal 1 and locations including Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar, and the Airport Project Office, with Belapur and Nerul buses running every 15 to 20 minutes during peak times.

Rail, Road and Future Developments

The terminal connects with Panvel, Targhar, and Bamandongri railway stations, along with roadways such as Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg, and NH-548.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while Mumbai Metro Line 8 is proposed to connect both airports. Airport operators are working with Adani TotalEnergies Gas to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure on site. (ANI)