"India’s online radicalization": Flipkart, Meesho face backlash over Lawrence Bishnoi T-shirts

Flipkart and Meesho face backlash for selling T-shirts featuring notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sparking concerns over promoting criminal ideology and online radicalization, particularly among youth, with critics accusing platforms of glorifying crime for profit.

E-commerce platforms Flipkart and Meesho are facing severe backlash after T-shirts featuring images of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were found being sold on their websites. This has drawn widespread condemnation, particularly for promoting criminal figures, with concerns raised about the sale of such items to children.

Also Read: Enhanced security measures with face recognition cameras for Maha Kumbh 2025

Journalist Alishan Jafri was among the first to highlight the issue, calling it a troubling example of "online radicalization" in India. This term refers to the growing influence of extremist ideologies and criminal behavior through online platforms. Jafri shared a screenshot of the Bishnoi T-shirts being sold on Meesho, an online platform that connects suppliers, resellers, and customers. In his tweet, he wrote: “People are literally selling gangster merchandise on platforms like @Meesho_Official and Teeshopper. This is just one example of India’s latest online radicalization.”

The T-shirts, priced as low as Rs 168, feature Lawrence Bishnoi, with some emblazoned with phrases like "Gangster" and "Real Hero." Jafri expressed concern that while law enforcement agencies, including the police and NIA, are struggling to curb youth involvement in criminal activities, social media influencers and e-commerce platforms are actively glorifying criminal gangs for profit.

Flipkart also lists similar T-shirts, some featuring Bishnoi wearing an orange T-shirt and black hoodie. These items, priced at Rs 249 after a 64% discount, have drawn further ire from critics.

Also Read: Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions

Latest Videos