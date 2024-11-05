Enhanced security measures with face recognition cameras for Maha Kumbh 2025

To enhance safety for Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh is installing face recognition cameras at Prayagraj railway stations. With an expected 10 crore attendees, around 100 FR cameras and 650 CCTV cameras will monitor activities, ensuring swift identification of potential threats and emergencies.

Enhanced security measures with face recognition cameras for Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

In a bid to ensure the safety of millions attending Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing advanced security measures at railway stations and the fairgrounds. With an estimated 10 crore devotees expected to travel by train, the Prayagraj Railway Division is introducing face recognition (FR) cameras, marking a significant upgrade in surveillance capabilities.

The initiative aims to bolster security by integrating FR cameras with existing CCTV systems across all nine railway stations in Prayagraj. These state-of-the-art cameras, powered by artificial intelligence, will play a crucial role in monitoring and identifying potential threats and suspicious activities. The technology allows for the swift recognition of individuals, even in densely crowded environments, thus enhancing the ability to respond to potential emergencies, including crowd control situations.

Prayagraj Railway Division PRO Amit Singh emphasized the importance of these security arrangements, stating, “To ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees and tourists during Maha Kumbh, we are installing AI-based face recognition cameras. These systems will help us identify suspects and control suspicious activities promptly.”

For Mahakumbh, the security setup will include approximately 650 CCTV cameras and 100 FR cameras strategically placed to cover routes, platforms, and shelters. The installation of this equipment is expected to be completed by the end of December, ensuring all systems are operational well before the event begins in January.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to create a secure environment for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025, reinforcing its commitment to public safety during this significant religious gathering.

