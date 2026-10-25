Five people were injured in a mini-bus accident near Jyotipuram in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue operations are underway, while another recent accident in Udhampur district has also resulted in casualties and injuries.

Mini-bus Accident in Reasi District

Five people were injured after a mini-bus met with an accident near Jyotipuram in Reasi district on Sunday. The mini-bus was travelling from Bakal to Reasi when the accident occurred. A rescue operation was underway at the time of reporting. Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Road Accidents Reported in Udhampur

Earlier on wednesday, at least two people were killed, and ten others were left injured following a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Wednesday. According to the Union Minister, the injured were immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Ramnagar, while three critically injured persons are being referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh shared details of the casualties and the ongoing medical response. "Two casualties have been reported. 10 injured have reached SDH Ramnagar. Out of 10, 3 are on their way to GMC Udhampur. 3 more ambulances are about to reach SDH Ramnagar," the Union Minister posted. "Meanwhile, I have taken up the issue of construction of the Ramnagar to Basantgarh road with the BRO authorities in Delhi," Singh said. Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.

A passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi said on Wednesday. Following the incident, emergency relief teams and medical personnel rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. At least 10 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus met with an accident at Gala Pachound in Udhampur district. Following the incident, emergency relief teams, alongside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and medical personnel, rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue and evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, and administration officials remain actively engaged on the ground," Dwivedi said. (ANI)