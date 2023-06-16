Five 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; check details

On June 2, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday (June 16) said that five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday. A search operation is underway in the area. This is the first major attempt of infiltration this year in Kashmir from the Kupwara sector.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow."

On June 13, as many as two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police had said.

On June 2, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

