The 46th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle termed 'Pedal for Clean Air' turned into a powerful call for both fitness and environmental awareness on Sunday as almost 500 citizens cycled through the streets of New Delhi and thousands more joined from over 10,000 locations across the country.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, this week's edition saw special participation from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), focusing on the message that "Clean Air, Fit Body" must be India's shared goal.

'Pedal for Clean Air' in New Delhi

At Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, nearly 500 participants--including athletes, students, and fitness enthusiasts--took part in the morning cycling rally. The event featured gymnasts Sneha Tariyal, international medalist at the Asian Championships, and Priyanshu Nath Thakur, sub-junior national gold medalist, alongside Olympian gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma.

CSE Director-General Sunita Narain, who joined the Delhi event, underlined the deep connection between fitness and environmental health. "Our air has to be clean, and in the same way our health will improve," she said. "The Sports Ministry's and SAI's Fit India initiatives go hand in hand with cleanliness of the environment. Our lungs will be healthy if the air is clean. Cycling is very essential because it is the biggest mechanism to combat pollution."

Echoing her message, young gymnast Priyanshu Nath Thakur, 15, said, "We are all looking for fresh air. Cycling keeps our body and mind healthy and strong."

Nationwide Participation and Growth

Beyond Delhi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle events were held simultaneously across the nation, including SAI STC Kargil, SAI Lucknow, SAI Rohtak, STC Mastuana Sahib, STC Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), STC Golaghat, NCOE Jagatpur & STC Cuttack, and SAI Guwahati, among others.

What began in December 2024 with around 500 participants in Delhi and 1,000 locations nationwide has today become a vibrant public movement that brings together more than 50,000 people every week from 6,000 locations. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has engaged over 14.5 lakh citizens across 1.25 Lakh locations till now, transforming into a nationwide movement for fitness, sustainability, and social harmony.

Olympian gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma added perspective on the movement's growth over time. "This is a great initiative which is completing close to a year now. So many people have joined us across the length and breadth of the country in all these months, and we must keep expanding it further."

Gymnast Sneha Tariyal emphasized how cycling benefits everyone, regardless of age or profession. "Old to young, everyone is here to cycle. It keeps you healthy and helps combat pollution. I see cyclists training daily at the IG Stadium where I train and it gives them great physique and strength. Even normal people should cycle, run, and stay fit to inspire others."

A Citizen-Led Fitness Movement

The growing impact of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was highlighted in the 117th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, where he appreciated how citizens from all walks of life were uniting every Sunday to celebrate health, joy, and togetherness through fitness.

The movement is also championed every week by over 3,500 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, which have become the backbone of this citizen-led fitness wave, ensuring that thousands of people across India take part in the celebration of cycling and health every Sunday.

Under the guidance of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the initiative has evolved into a true Jan Andolan for fitness, bringing together new groups and communities each week. Participants have included Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Doctors, Teachers, Government Employees, Schoolchildren, Members of Parliament/Member of Legislative Assemblies and public representatives, Lawyers, Postmen, Healthcare Workers, Safai Senanis, State Police Forces, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) amongst others. These diverse groups, spanning professions and generations, have helped the campaign reach every nook and corner of the country, turning local streets and parks into spaces of energy and camaraderie. (ANI)