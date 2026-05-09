Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi visited a successful PMMSY-funded ornamental fish brood bank in Maharashtra, the first of its kind in India. The visit highlights the growing potential of the ornamental fisheries sector supported by govt schemes.

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Saturday, visited the Ornamental Fisheries Brood Bank at Mangrul Village in Raigad, Maharashtra, established by Yashodhara Sanjay Khandagale under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY).

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According to a statement released by the Ministry of Fisheries, following the visit, the Union Secretary also interacted with beneficiaries of PMMSY to understand the gaps and challenges faced on the ground.

A Model of Success under PMMSY

The Brood Bank visited by the union secretary is the first initiative of its kind in India, which conserves and breeds more than 25 varieties of ornamental fish. Khandagale has successfully positioned her brand, "Sam Discus," among the leading producers of high-quality discus fish in the country.

The brood bank has produced approximately 7.7 lakh ornamental fish across 20 species, generating an estimated revenue of ₹1.93 crore and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 25-30 individuals. Equipped with more than 700 tanks, the facility also supports skill development, employment generation, and the adoption of best practices, while contributing to export potential in the ornamental fisheries sector. This Brood Bank complies with regulatory standards and is covered under government schemes such as GAIS and NFDP. They export ornamental fish to the USA, Italy, France, Mauritius, South Korea, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, China, Uzbekistan, Nigeria and Israel. It reflects the effective utilisation of government support in promoting innovation, sustainability, and growth in the fisheries sector.

Ornamental Fisheries: A High-Potential Sector

India hosts about 700 indigenous freshwater and over 300 marine species available domestically, reflecting vast resource potential. India's ornamental fisheries exports are estimated at around ₹41 crore, reflecting the sector's growing contribution to the economy.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), ornamental fisheries are emerging as a high-potential sector in India, supported by rich biodiversity and growing domestic and global demand. A total of 1,986 Backyard Ornamental Fish Rearing Units, 6,018 fish kiosks and aquariums, and 117 retail markets, including dedicated ornamental fish and aquarium markets, have been supported under the PMMSY.

Additionally, five Freshwater Ornamental Fish Brood Banks and 199 Integrated Ornamental Fish Units have been established, significantly strengthening the ornamental fisheries value chain and enhancing production, marketing and livelihood opportunities across the country. The Department of Fisheries has notified 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across key areas across India, including the Ornamental Fisheries Cluster in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra's Fisheries Landscape

Maharashtra has a strong fisheries sector supported by both marine and inland resources. With a 877.97 km coastline, 173 fish landing centres, and 526 fishing villages, it supports over 15 lakh fisherfolk and produced about 5.9 lakh tonnes of fish in 2022-23.

Inland fisheries span 4.10 lakh hectares, including reservoirs, rivers, ponds, and brackish waters. Through schemes like Blue Revolution and PMMSY, Maharashtra has improved aquaculture, hatcheries, cages, infrastructure, and fisher welfare, though challenges remain in effectively utilising investments to significantly boost production.

The visit is expected to play a crucial role in further strengthening and promoting the ornamental fisheries sector by providing on-ground assessment, encouraging stakeholder engagement, and facilitating targeted policy support. (ANI)