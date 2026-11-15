A fire at a Kalamboli warehouse triggered a chemical explosion, injuring one firefighter. The blaze broke out at a garage-cum-godown, and the owner is currently missing as authorities continue to investigate the incident's cause.

Firefighter Injured in Massive Blast at Kalamboli Steel Market Unit

One firefighter was injured on Sunday after trying to douse a fire which erupted at a garage-cum-warehouse in the Kalamboli steel market, triggering a massive blast. Deputy Fire Officer Manish Brahmankar said that the incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM. He noted that the control room received an alert reporting that a shop had caught fire. A fire crew was immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the blaze had originated inside a combination garage and godown (godown). "Around 10:30 PM, our control room received a call reporting that a shop had caught fire. We immediately dispatched a fire crew to the scene. Upon arrival, we discovered that the fire was not in a shop, but rather in a garage and a godown," he said.

The Deputy Fire Officer added that a sudden explosion occurred, caused by several drums containing a chemical stored inside the warehouse. "We had no information regarding what chemicals were stored inside. Suddenly, a massive explosion occurred; we later identified the cause as several drums of thinner that were kept inside," he said. A firefighter was also injured while trying to tame the blaze, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries. The official is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The owner of the warehouse is currently missing. Officials have yet to identify the cause of the fire. "One of our firefighters was injured in the blast, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries, and has been hospitalised. The owner of the premises is currently missing, and a report has been filed at the police station. Preliminary inspection has not yet revealed the cause of the fire," he said. Further details are awaited.