Indian seafarers, upon returning home, detailed their detention by the Iranian Navy. They claim they were fired upon outside Iranian waters after a technical issue, held at gunpoint, and falsely accused of smuggling diesel before being released.

Fired Upon and Detained

A crew of Indian seafarers recounted their ordeal after being detained by the Iranian Navy, following their returned they alleged that they were fired upon and held for weeks despite being outside Iranian territorial waters. Speaking to the media, Captain Vijay Kumar said the incident began after a technical failure on board. "There was a technical fault in our generator, and... while we were attempting to restore power to the vessel - the Navy arrived shortly thereafter and intercepted us. Before we could even exchange a few words, they opened fire. We were not even within Iranian territorial waters, yet they attacked us regardless," he said.

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Kumar alleged that the crew was taken into custody at gunpoint and pressured to sign documents. "They demanded that I sign a document; I refused. Subsequently, they detained us there for two weeks, after which they paraded us before the media and accused us of smuggling 6,000 litres of diesel," he added, claiming authorities did not provide sample reports despite repeated testing.

Diplomatic Intervention and Release

He said diplomatic intervention by the Indian Embassy eventually led to a hearing. "After spending approximately 50 days in prison, we were finally released," he said, adding that the crew then travelled nearly 1,800 kilometres overland via Armenia to return to India.

'80 Painful Days'

Describing the conditions, Kumar told ANI, "Our stay there... those 80 days were very painful. We didn't even know what was happening to us."

He further said the vessel was left inoperable. "We had no GPS, no charts, and the radars weren't working... It's like driving a car at night without brakes or headlights." The situation worsened amid the West Asia conflict, he said. "Missiles were falling on ships all around us... it felt like our turn was next."

The Journey Home

Kumar added that the evacuation was delayed due to procedural hurdles.

Kumar also highlighted assistance from a local boatman during evacuation. "He said, 'I am saving your lives; I won't take money.' He was a very kind man," he said.

He further thanks the central government stating, "The Government of India took note of it. Honourable PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took this matter forward. Because of them, all the authorities involved, and the media, we are standing safely in front of you today." (ANI)