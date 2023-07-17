WATCH: Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train catches fire, passengers safe

The fire broke out in coach number 14 near Kurwai station due to a spark in a battery. A team of fire brigade officials were immediately called to the spot and all passengers have been safely evacuated.

According to Rahul Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, a report came in about a fire in the battery box of Vande Bharat Express 20171, which operates from Rani Kamlapati Station to Nizamuddin. Smoke was observed, prompting the train to be halted at Kurwai Kethora station. Fortunately, the fire brigade quickly extinguished the fire, ensuring the safety of all passengers, with no reported injuries. Currently, the battery box is being electrically isolated, and after examination, the train will resume its journey to Delhi.

In April, the Vande Bharat Express train service between Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train runs every day except Saturday and travels a distance of 701 kilometres in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

