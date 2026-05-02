Fires broke out in Lucknow and Kanpur. A blaze at a CA's office in Lucknow's Hazratganj damaged equipment, while another fire at a factory in Kanpur was contained by firefighters. No injuries or casualties were reported in either incident.

Fire at CA's office in Lucknow

A fire broke out in a Chartered Accountant's office near the La Plus building in Hazratganj, causing damage to computer systems and electronic equipment, officials said on Saturday. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hazratganj Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Ram Kumar Rawat said, "The control room of the Fire Service received information that a fire broke out in an office near the La Plus building. We reached the spot with two fire tenders upon receiving the information and saw that two rooms on the first floor of a CA office had caught fire... The reason can be a possible electric circuit. There were no injuries, but significant damage was done to the office's computers and other equipment."

Blaze Engulfs Kanpur Factory

Meanwhile, on Friday, a fire broke out at a factory in the Rakhi Mandi area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma said the department received information about the blaze through the control room, following which multiple fire vehicles from nearby stations were deployed to contain the situation. "We received information through the control room that in the Rakhi Mandi area, there's an industry. A massive fire broke out on the ground and first floors, threatening to engulf the surrounding industry. Considering the sensitivity of the area, six to seven vehicles were sent to the scene from nearby fire stations," he said.

He added that firefighting teams approached the site from three directions, with priority given to evacuating people from the premises. "Our team deployed fire brigades from three sides, and the primary goal was to evacuate people. We have almost completely extinguished the fire to a large extent...There are no injuries, no casualties. The entire operation is in complete safe mode... Currently, 7 to 8 vehicles are on the spot," Sharma said. (ANI)