A fire erupted in a slum near Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, but no casualties were reported. Firefighters are on the scene. In a separate incident, a blaze at a tent house in UP's Mainpuri was also brought under control, with no major spread.

A fire broke out in a slum area near Punjabi Bagh in the national capital on Friday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received.

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Firefighting operations were immediately launched, and efforts were undertaken to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at Bhadauria Tent House in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, prompting a swift response from the police and fire department teams.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that information regarding the fire was received at around 8 pm, following which police personnel and fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location. "Information of a fire at Bhadauria Tent House was received around 8 pm. The police team has reached the spot. Four fire brigade vehicles are here. Fire is almost under control," DSP Singh said.

Providing further details, the officer stated that the fire did not spread extensively within the premises. "The fire has not spread to the second floor. Gas cylinders were also here, but they have been taken out," he added.

He further said that the situation was controlled with the combined efforts of residents, police personnel and the fire department. "With the help of the public, local Police and Fire Brigade, the fire is under control," Singh said.

On the possible cause of the fire, he said, "The cause of the fire will be ascertained through investigation." He also mentioned that a loud sound was heard at the time the fire broke out. "When the fire broke out, a noise was heard initially. Perhaps that was from a cylinder. But the fire was brought almost under control," he added.

(ANI)