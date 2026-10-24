A fire erupted at six shops in Noida Sector 126 on Saturday, with fire officials searching for potential trapped victims. CFO Pradeep Kumar noted the presence of numerous LPG cylinders, as firefighting efforts continue at the scene.

Fire Incident in Noida Sector 126

A fire broke out at around six shops in Noida's Sector 126 on Saturday, with fire tenders reaching the spot and firefighting operations underway. Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, says, "...We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped." Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Industrial Blaze in Delhi's Mayapuri

Meanwhile, firefighting operations continued at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area for over 15 hours, with more than 35 fire tenders deployed since last night. Two adjacent factories were also affected by the blaze Cooling operations were initiated after the initial firefighting efforts, while smoke continued to billow from the factory.

Details of the Mayapuri Fire

Speaking to ANI, Fire Station Officer Naveen Thakran said, "Last night, we received a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area. Upon the arrival of our fire tenders, it was discovered that three factories were involved; consequently, the incident was upgraded to a 'medium' category. The structures consist of a ground floor, upper floors, and a terrace; one of the buildings also includes a basement.” “All these structures, including the terrace areas, contained various materials. The fire was reported as 'under control' at 8:00 AM. Cooling operations are currently underway. By the time the incident was upgraded to the 'medium' category, twenty fire tenders were already present at the scene. Operations are currently in the third shift. Cooling operations are ongoing," he added.

Student Incident in Krishna Nagar

Earlier on Saturday, an 18-year-old Class 12 female student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and found the student in a burnt condition. During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. (ANI)