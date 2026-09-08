Nainital Police filed an FIR against unknown persons for the 'purification' of Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. This followed a rally by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The case was filed under the BNS and SC/ST Act on a Congress worker's complaint.

An FIR has been registered by Nainital Police in connection with the ‘shuddhikaran’ (purification) of Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan. The FIR was registered at Haldwani Kotwali on the complaint of a Congress worker named Anju. A case has been registered under Sections 196 and 299 of the BNS, along with Section 3(1)(R) of the SC/ST Act. Nainital SSP Manjunath TC has handed over the investigation to SP Crime Jagdish Chandra.

The Congress had been demanding an FIR against those who carried out the purification of the Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally on August 8. The purification was carried out by the Shri Ram Sena.

Police Launch Investigation Based on First Complaint

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Nainital SSP Manjunath TC said that police had received 80 complaints/petitions from across Uttarakhand, including 19 from Nainital district, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter. The SSP said that after a legal examination of the complaints, a case was registered at Haldwani Kotwali on the complaint of Anju, who was the first person to submit a complaint in the matter.

"We received various petitions and applications from organisations, political parties... across the state concerning the alleged events at Ramlila Maidan on the 10th—specifically the cleaning, rituals, and the alleged purification ceremony... We were conducting a legal review of all these applications. During this legal scrutiny, we learned that a social activist and lawyer from Haldwani, Anju had been the first to lodge a formal written complaint at the Haldwani Kotwali police station; she had also provided relevant videos to the Station House Officer and other officials. Consequently, based on her formal complaint, we have today registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 196 and 299 of the IPC and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act... The investigation into the matter is underway. Considering the sensitivity of the case, we have entrusted the investigation to Jagdish Chandra—a senior officer who was formerly a senior PPS officer and has now been promoted to the IPS cadre. We appeal to all those who have submitted applications—whether in Haldwani or elsewhere in the state—to note that the investigation is currently in progress...," he said. He further said that the investigation has been entrusted to SP Crime Jagdish Chandra, a gazetted officer.

Congress Protests, Slams 'Corrupt' BJP Govt

Earlier on Monday, Congress members marched from Parade Ground to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's residence, demanding action against those responsible for the "purification" ritual conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally. In view of the Congress' protest, the district administration had deployed police personnel at several locations.

AICC State In-Charge Kumari Selja strongly condemned the controversial 'purification' ritual conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, accusing the BJP-led state government of systemic corruption and deceiving the people of Uttarakhand. "This is a corrupt government. The people here are being betrayed and deceived. When our National President comes to raise the voice of the people, to speak up for everyone, the government and those who subscribe to this ideology perform a 'purification' ritual... The clarion call for 2027 has been sounded. In 2027, this corrupt government will be ousted, and a government belonging to the Congress party and the people of Uttarakhand will be formed, not a government of the mafia," she said.

CM Dhami Refutes Caste-Based Allegations

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami refuted allegations surrounding a reported 'purification' ritual at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, asserting that no such event took place based on anyone's caste. "Regarding the Haldwani incident, we have already stated that no purification ritual was performed based on anyone's caste. 'Shri Ram Sena' is an independent organisation, and none of its press releases, issued either before or after the event, nor any videos, contained anything directed against any specific person or caste. If there is any evidence, we have asked for it to be produced; if such an act has occurred, we will take the strictest possible action," he said.

"The entire country, and all of Uttarakhand, understands the kind of political narrative they are trying to construct. That is why members of our party are gathering across the state today to awaken the public and spread awareness; our Scheduled Caste Morcha office-bearers and workers are actively working to expose them," he added. (ANI)