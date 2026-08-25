Rudrapur Police raided ex-MLA Rajkumar Thukral's home after an FIR was lodged against him. This followed a heated argument with BJP MLA Shiv Arora during a meeting on electoral rolls, which led to the meeting being adjourned.

Rudrapur Police on Monday night conducted a raid at the residence of former Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral after an FIR was registered against him following a heated exchange with BJP MLA Shiv Arora during a meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, Thukral was not found at his residence.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the Assistant District Election Officer (ADEO) of Udham Singh Nagar in connection with the incident that took place during the SIR meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, Thukral had also submitted a complaint to Rudrapur Police against BJP MLA Shiv Arora on the previous day.

ADEO's Complaint Outlines Incident

According to a letter issued by the Assistant District Election Officer, Udham Singh Nagar, to the Station House Officer of Pantnagar, the meeting was convened on August 24 as part of the SIR-2026 exercise, based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2026.

Representatives of recognised political parties, including the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, had been invited to participate in the meeting to discuss claims, objections and other matters related to the electoral roll revision.

The letter stated that discussions were underway with political representatives when, at around 1 pm, Thukral "became agitated and, speaking in a high voice, made improper remarks to the current MLA, Mr Shiv Arora, and other public representatives."

It further alleged that Thukral "adopted an aggressive posture toward the public representatives sitting opposite him, raising his voice and creating an atmosphere of fear."

According to the letter, the incident created a tense atmosphere and disrupted the proceedings, following which the meeting had to be adjourned. The Assistant District Election Officer requested the Pantnagar SHO to take legal action, stating that the incident had caused "an obstruction in official government work."

The meeting was organised following directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.