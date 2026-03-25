The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2026, for the Union Budget 2026-27 and was then adjourned until Friday, March 27. Thursday is a holiday for Ram Navami. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill on Friday.

The proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament on Wednesday were adjourned till 11 am on Friday, March 27. The House was adjourned at 6:28 PM today, after the time for the sitting was extended until the work recorded in the agenda was completed.

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March 26, Thursday, will be observed as a holiday with no sitting happening on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill 2026

Today, the Lok Sabha has passed the Finance Bill, 2026, approving the Union Budget 2026-27. The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-2027.

'Reform Out of Conviction': Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the Lower House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the government is steering the nation through a new era of economic governance characterised by systemic clarity rather than reactive measures. Sitharaman stated that "India is moving forward with reform not out of compulsion, which is what has happened earlier, but out of conviction, with clarity, confidence and commitment.

"The Minister further remarked that the nation "is riding on the reform express under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," framing the Finance Bill 2026-27 around five foundational principles. These include enhancing the "ease of living for common citizens and ease of doing business," a move specifically designed to ensure that "people are not burdened by compliances, permits, quotas, and licenses for legitimate activities."

Other Legislative Business

The Lower House also discussed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as reported by the Select Committee.

Upcoming Parliament Schedule

Earlier today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Rajya Sabha will take up the Finance Bill on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will be designated as holidays. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju informed the MPs that Friday is usually designated for Private Members' Business; however, passing the Finance Bill that day is "extremely important."

The Budget Session of the Parliament will run till April 2. (ANI)