Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered officials to ensure the national capital is clean, well-lit, and orderly for the festive season. In a high-level meeting, she stressed on-ground inspections, immediate removal of garbage, and warned against any negligence.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to work with seriousness and urgency to ensure that the national capital remains clean, well-lit and orderly during the festive season, stressing that no public place should have garbage, piles of waste, disorder or inadequate lighting.

According to an official release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta issued the directions during a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. She directed the heads of all concerned departments and agencies to conduct field inspections, address shortcomings immediately and prioritise cleanliness and lighting work ahead of Diwali. Senior officials from several Delhi government departments and civic bodies attended the meeting.

CM Stresses On-Ground Action Over Reports

The Chief Minister said keeping Delhi clean and beautiful was a priority for the government. Officials must go beyond meetings and reports and take action on the ground. She directed them to ensure regular cleaning of roads, intersections, flyovers, markets, residential areas and public spaces. Garbage, construction debris and other waste must be removed immediately wherever it has accumulated. She also called for daily cleaning drives and measures to address dust on roads so that residents can enjoy a clean and beautiful environment during the festive season.

The Chief Minister said festivals symbolise joy, enthusiasm and mutual harmony. During this period, every part of Delhi should look clean, well-lit and orderly. “It is our responsibility to ensure that people experience cleanliness and better facilities everywhere, from their homes and markets to roads, parks and public spaces. All departments must work with full commitment and address any shortcomings immediately. Delhi residents should not have to face garbage, darkness or disorder during the festive season. Negligence at any level will not be tolerated,” she said.

Regular Field Visits and Monitoring Mandatory

As per a release, the Chief Minister directed all senior officials to conduct regular field visits, saying the actual situation could be assessed only by visiting the sites. Officials must inspect cleanliness, road conditions, public facilities and lighting in their respective areas. Any shortcomings must be addressed immediately in coordination with the agencies concerned. Issuing instructions alone is not enough; monitoring their implementation and ensuring results are also the responsibility of officials. She said staff shortages should not come in the way of making Delhi shine. Officials were told to address any shortage of staff required for the work without delay. The government would take steps to provide the necessary manpower, but departments must also fulfil their responsibilities and speed up the work.

Crackdown on Unauthorised Posters and Banners

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed displeasure over unauthorised posters and banners on public property and directed officials to remove them immediately from roads, intersections, flyovers, pillars, government buildings and markets. She said such activities, which damage the appearance of the capital and public property, would not be tolerated. Action must be taken against those putting up unauthorised posters under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and FIRs must be registered in accordance with the applicable rules. Efforts to make Delhi clean and beautiful must be visible across all public spaces. The concerned agencies must conduct regular checks and ensure that garbage and unauthorised posters do not reappear after cleaning, a release further said.

Special Cleanliness Drives in Govt Buildings

The Chief Minister directed all government offices, hospitals and schools to conduct special cleanliness drives before Diwali. Waste, debris and unnecessary materials accumulated in premises, storerooms and rooms must be removed. Old records that are no longer required must also be disposed of in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures to ensure better utilisation of space in government buildings. She made it clear that the cleanliness drive ahead of the festival must not be treated as a mere formality. All departments must complete the work within the stipulated timeframe. If inspections conducted after Diwali reveal unnecessary waste, disorder or negligence in cleaning, the officials concerned will be held accountable.

Focus on Parks, Public Toilets, and Inter-Agency Coordination

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper upkeep of parks and public toilets. She directed officials to identify dark spots, ensure adequate lighting at these locations, and address the shortcomings immediately. She said no department could evade responsibility for public facilities simply by claiming that the work fell under another agency. All concerned civic bodies must coordinate with one another and ensure better facilities for residents, a release added. (ANI)