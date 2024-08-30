Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Feast fiasco: Nizamabad wedding turns into battlefield over 'inadequate mutton curry', 10 hurt (Watch)

    A wedding function in Telangana's Nizamabad turned into a free-for-all, leaving at least 10 people injured and cases filed against 17 persons.
     

    Feast fiasco: Nizamabad wedding turns into battlefield over 'inadequate mutton curry', 10 hurt (Watch) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    In a shocking twist of events, a wedding celebration in Telangana's Nizamabad snowballed into an all-out brawl, leaving at least ten people injured and legal actions taken against 17 guests. The reason behind the chaos? 'Insufficient mutton curry' for the guests at the wedding.

    The incident unfolded in a function hall in Navipet mandal, where the bride's family had meticulously arranged the wedding feast. Tensions erupted when a faction of the groom’s guests vociferously protested against the alleged fewer mutton pieces in the curry. This dissatisfaction rapidly spiraled into a full-blown altercation.

    Despite the bride’s kin attempting to mediate, the atmosphere grew increasingly violent. Relatives from both the bride and groom's sides engaged in a melee, throwing items at each other—ranging from chairs and buckets to dishes and stones—turning the festive venue into a battlefield. Guests were either dodging or targeting these airborne items, as chaos reigned supreme.

    The situation escalated to such an extent that an onlooker outside the venue dialed emergency services. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control, but not before several attendees sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to the Nizamabad government hospital for treatment.

    Legal repercussions swiftly followed, with cases filed against both factions for public disturbance. The complaint was formally lodged by a constable, as neither party was forthcoming with filing the grievance themselves.

    This bizarre episode underscores a dramatic deviation from traditional wedding decorum, highlighting how even a seemingly trivial matter can ignite extraordinary discord.

