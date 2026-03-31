Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan demanded the withdrawal of the FCRA amendment, saying it creates insecurity among minorities. He also flagged communalism as the biggest threat and criticised the Centre for not approving the Vizhinjam Ring Road project.

Vijayan Demands Withdrawal of FCRA Amendment

Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) amendment has created a sense of insecurity among a section of society and demanded that the centre withdraw the measure. "The FCRA amendment has created serious concern among minority communities. It is causing a sense of insecurity among a section of the country. The central government should not adopt an approach that alienates any group. The Centre's stance is dangerous. The central government must urgently correct this and completely withdraw the measure," he said. "Has Congress stated its position on the FCRA amendment? The Congress continues to follow its old soft Hindutva stance," he added.

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The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 25 and seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India.

'Communalism is Biggest Threat'

Further, the Keralam CM flagged communalism as the biggest threat in the country, underlining that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) always tries to ensure the protection of the minority community. He added that false propaganda is being surfaced to tarnish the image of LDF as supporters of majority communalism. "The greatest threat in our country has been majority communalism. The LDF has always taken steps to ensure the protection of minorities. There is an attempt to portray us as supporters of majority communalism. Minority communities have accepted the Left, and some have realised that this could pose a challenge to them. That is why there has been an attempt to create a false image. As part of this, efforts are being made to spread a misleading narrative about the LDF. Such false propaganda will not affect us. Those who thought they would win easily are now facing a serious setback," he said.

"The LDF is gaining more acceptance than before. No smokescreen will affect us. We do not align ourselves with any form of communalism," he added.

Highlights Vizhinjam Port Progress, Slams Centre on Ring Road

Speaking on the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Vijayan said that it is a shining chapter in Keralam's development. He pointed out that the centre has not approved the Vizhinjam Ring Road project. "Containers that once depended on foreign ports are now reaching Kerala. Vizhinjam Port is a project that lays a strong long-term foundation for Kerala's economic growth. We have turned this project into reality by overcoming many challenges. The state has already received Rs 125 crore in revenue from the port. However, central approval for the Vizhinjam Ring Road project has not yet been granted, despite approaching the Central Government multiple times," he said. (ANI)