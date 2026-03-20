JKNC's Farooq Abdullah urged an end to the West Asia conflict, citing global consequences. PM Modi discussed the evolving situation with 5 world leaders, stressing dialogue, diplomacy, and condemning attacks on energy infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on Friday urged an end to the West Asia conflict, praying for peace and the well-being of people, and said that the conflict has global consequences.

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Speaking to the reporters in Srinagar, JKNC chief said, "...May Allah end this war, bring peace, and let people live comfortably... It will have an impact on the world. Therefore, the war should end as soon as possible."

Escalating Conflict and Global Economic Threat

These remarks come as the escalating conflict in West Asia reaches its 21st day, following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, in which 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed. Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. As Iran reportedly exerts pressure on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the resulting disruptions to oil, gas, and maritime trade routes continue to pose a mounting threat to global economic stability.

India Calls for Dialogue and Diplomacy

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with five world leaders on Thursday to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy, while condemning attacks on energy infrastructure.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister held conversations with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar. The Prime Minister spoke to five world leaders yesterday. He spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar. In these conversations, the Prime Minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," Jaiswal said.

He added that the leaders also raised concerns over attacks on energy infrastructure and stressed the importance of safe maritime routes. The Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure. Prime Minister and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added. (ANI)