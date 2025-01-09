BREAKING: Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Three Naxalites have been killed after a fierce encounter erupted on Thursday with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This development was also confirmed by Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.


The gunfight began early morning in a forest along the Sukma-Bijapur district border, where a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.

The operation involved a combined force of the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and CoBRA, an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). As the encounter unfolded, intermittent exchanges of fire continued.

The security personnel's swift action is part of the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism, aiming to establish peace and facilitate development in the Bastar region.

