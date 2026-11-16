Delhi Police busted a fake call centre in Dwarka, arresting 20 people for scamming traders nationwide with fake international export promises and bogus certification charges. The racket was uncovered via cybercrime reporting data.

Fake Call Centre Busted In Dwarka For Defrauding Traders Nationwide

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarika Police on Monday busted a fake call centre allegedly involved in duping manufacturers and traders across the country on the pretext of arranging international buyers for their products. A total of 20 persons, including the registered owner and operating manager of the firm, have been nabbed in connection with the racket, police said on Monday.

According to police, the call centre, operating under the name 'Web Solutions Export', was being run from Palam Extension in Dwarka's Sector 7. Police have recovered 34 mobile phones, eight laptops, 14 CPUs, 23 diaries, two cheque books, fake certificates and other incriminating documents from the premises. The racket came to light during an analysis of cybercrime complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which revealed that cheated money was being routed through mule bank accounts. An IndusInd Bank account registered in the name of a firm was found linked to a cyber fraud complaint from Maharashtra. A team of Dwarka Cyber Police traced the account to an office in Palam Extension, where they found a fully operational call centre with 20 people working on mobile phones, computers and laptops. Police said the accused targeted manufacturers and traders through Google listings, B2B portals and social media campaigns, offering paid membership plans starting at Rs 5,900 plus GST in exchange for promises of connecting them with international buyers. After enrolling customers, the accused allegedly shared WhatsApp numbers of purported foreign buyers, who were actually employees of the same call centre operating through international mobile numbers. The fake buyers would lure traders with promises of large export orders and subsequently demand various certifications, including ISO, GMP, BRC, IEC and food safety certificates. Victims were then directed back to the same firm, which allegedly charged them lakhs of rupees for providing fake certificates. Investigators found that even after supplying one certificate, the fake buyers would demand additional documents, leading to repeated payments by unsuspecting traders. During the investigation, complaints registered in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were found linked to the firm's IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank accounts, as well as a mobile number recovered from the call centre. Police further found that the firm was registered in the name of a person who had allegedly lent his identity in exchange for a monthly payment, while the entire operation was managed by an operating manager through separate sales, support, buyer-connect, fake buyer and IT teams. A case under Sections 318(4), 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)