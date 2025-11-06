BJP's Agnimitra Paul accused CM Mamata Banerjee's party of giving voter and Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants after 172 fake Aadhaar cards were found floating in a pond during West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

BJP Alleges TMC Aids Illegal Immigrants with Fake IDs

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activity in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party had been trying their best to provide voter cards and Aadhar cards to illegal immigrants and alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were floating in the pond. Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her party have been trying their best to give voter cards and Aadhar cards to these illegal immigrants. Two days ago, she was shouting, 'Why won't the Aadhaar card be taken as your citizenship document?' Whereas the Election Commission very clearly said that the Aadhar card is not your citizenship document. Another document needs to be provided with the Aadhaar card, and today we find almost 172 Aadhaar cards floating in the pond...Where have they come from?"

She further said that a month back, a Bangladeshi teacher was arrested and TMC MLA Tapan Chatterjee said that a group of people are carrying out this nexus. "The state government is encouraging these kinds of things. You make fake Adharkar and you give citizenship to these illegal immigrants. That is what Mamata Banerjee wants," she added.

BJP Protests, Demands Fair Electoral Roll Revision

North Kolkata BJP workers staged a protest at the District Election Officer (DEO) Election Commission Office on Thursday. North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh said, "We've seen it in a few places that our BJP BLA have been attacked by the Trinamool Congress. If such an attack were to occur, no BLA would be able to perform its duties properly... It's still early days for SIR. If Trinamool people pressure the BLO and BLA and invade a single booth with 60-70 people, then the law and order issue should be addressed by the Election Commission, local police, and administration. We came here with this demand. We demand that SIR be conducted here in a healthy manner, and for this, police and administrative intervention are necessary."

He further said that a meeting on law and order would be held on Friday.

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of 'Insulting Constitution'

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday responded to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's announcement of a mega protest in Delhi against the SIR, accusing the party of "insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution" and urged the Election Commission to intervene. He further alleged that they are "protecting illegal infiltrators by assembling Bangladeshi Muslims, Rohingyas".

ECI Details Special Intensive Revision Schedule

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the poll body will conduct the second phase of the SIR in the following states: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to ECI, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)