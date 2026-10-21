Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde paid floral tribute to fallen police personnel in Mumbai on Police Commemoration Day. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the martyrs across the country.

Tributes in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Police Commemoration Day ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday and paid floral tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also attended the ceremony and paid tribute to the fallen personnel.

Addressing the occasion, Fadnavis said that police officers and personnel from various police forces across India lost their lives while performing their duties with immense determination. "Throughout the year, among various police forces in India, police officers and personnel lost their lives while performing their duties with immense determination. Today, we have gathered here to pay tribute to our brave brothers and sisters. I humbly salute the sacred memory of the martyrs. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," said CM Fadnavis.

National Leaders Pay Homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to police personnel, expressing gratitude for their commitment to maintaining law and order, combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the contribution of police personnel and paid homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties. "Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable. We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation's memory," said the PM.

In the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the National Police Commemoration Day Parade at the National Police Memorial. Shah also flagged off a motorcycle rally at the memorial as part of the commemorative events.

The rally features around 90 police riders from nine states and Union Territories, along with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. The motorcycle rally is part of a nationwide initiative themed 'Fight Against Drugs'. The riders will reach Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to join the Ekta Parade scheduled for October 31, 2026.

History of Police Commemoration Day

National Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 in remembrance of the brave CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while repelling an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)