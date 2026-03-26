Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the 60th Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Nagpur. Fadnavis extended greetings, and Gadkari highlighted the procession's six-decade legacy and cultural significance.

Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami and participated in the 60th Shobha Yatra organised at the Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur, alongside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders.

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Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "I extend my greetings to all on this sacred Ram Navami of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Shri Ram, the epitome of righteousness, has always taught us ideals for our Indian way of life, and we celebrate this festival to carry forward those very ideals." He added that the enthusiasm and participation in the annual procession continue to grow each year. "Every year, we participate in this grand procession. I am pleased to see that the enthusiasm for this procession is growing every year. People's participation in it is also increasing," he said.

Nitin Gadkari on Procession's Cultural Legacy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the cultural significance of the procession, noting its six-decade-long legacy. "This is a matter of pride for all the residents of Nagpur that our grand procession has completed 60 years. The Poddareshwar Ram Temple and this Shobha Yatra have been going on for generations. Generations are changing, and we especially remember those who started it," Gadkari said.

He further expressed hope for global harmony, adding, "I pray at the feet of Lord Shri Ram Chandra that he bless us in such a way that not only in our country but in the entire world, the establishment of Ram Rajya takes place."

Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, in Delhi, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva also extended greetings while participating in a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. "I congratulate all the residents of Delhi on this auspicious occasion... The entire country is celebrating Ram Navami with great pomp and show," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav emphasised women's empowerment, stating, "Best wishes to everyone for Navratri. I have given swords as a symbolic gesture; I want the worship of Shakti must also be coordinated with the power of Shakti. I want today's women to become fully empowered."

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