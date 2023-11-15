Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card

    Ensure the security of your India Post Payments Bank account by staying informed. Contrary to rumors, your account will not be blocked if your PAN card is not updated. Get the facts right to avoid unnecessary concerns.

    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    New Delhi: Often people receive the fake message that bank accounts will be blocked if KYC is not updated. Similarly, a message related to India Post has now been received by the people. The message states that if PAN card information is not updated, the India Post Payments bank account will be blocked.

    Claim: 

    The message comes to mobile phones with a link titled 'India Post Payment Bank KYC Login'. The message further reads, " Dear user your India post payment bank account has been blocked today please updated your PAN Card immediately. Click here the link- http://surl.li./iccpf.

    FACT:

    However, the message is fake and this was confirmed by the Fact Check department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It said that India Post never sends such messages to customers. PIB also cautioned people that never share personal and bank details with anyone. 

    "Beware of fake links! India Post never sends such messages."

    The link circulating in the name of India Post is fake. If you click on this link, you may be scammed.

