Amid rising tensions and a surge in disinformation campaigns on social media, the Indian government's official fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has debunked viral claims suggesting that Indian Air Force female pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh has been captured by Pakistan.

The rumour, widely shared by pro-Pakistan social media handles and WhatsApp forwards, falsely alleged that Squadron Leader Singh had been taken into custody during cross-border hostilities. However, defence sources have confirmed that no such incident has occurred and that Squadron Leader Shivani Singh is completely safe and unharmed.

In a clear and unequivocal statement, PIB said, "Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured. Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan."

The Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence have also urged people to refrain from believing or spreading such misinformation, emphasising that these are attempts at psychological warfare and disinformation aimed at misleading the public and disturbing internal peace.

Such fake claims, often circulated during times of heightened geopolitical stress, are not new. In the past, too, the PIB Fact Check handle (@PIBFactCheck) has repeatedly flagged false content meant to create panic, confusion, or hostility within India and among its neighbours.

Officials warn that these narratives are crafted to exploit public emotions and instigate instability through the viral nature of digital misinformation.

In response to the rumour, Indian security agencies are also keeping a close watch on social media handles promoting hostile propaganda. There is growing concern over the weaponisation of fake news, especially during ongoing military operations or border tensions.

The government has urged citizens to stay vigilant, verify any sensitive or alarming news through official channels, and report any dubious content. The PIB has also called on the media to avoid amplifying such claims without proper fact-checking.