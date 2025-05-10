Indian defence officials have categorically rejected the report, labelling it "fake" and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has firmly denied reports propagated by Chinese and Pakistani state media that alleged Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets had destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur, Punjab.

The claims, originally aired by Pakistan’s PTV News and amplified by China's state-run outlets such as Global Times and Xinhua News Agency, said that hypersonic missiles were used in the purported attack, targeting the Russian-origin S-400 Triumf system, which is valued at approximately $1.5 billion. However, Indian defence officials have categorically rejected the report, labelling it "fake" and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation.

"There has been no such incident," an IAF spokesperson said, adding that none of India's S-400 air defence systems have been targeted or destroyed. The spokesperson urged the public and media to rely on credible and verified information rather than propaganda being circulated to sow confusion and tension.

The unverified claims have been widely circulated on social media platforms, prompting concern among some users. However, no independent verification or corroborating evidence has surfaced to support the narrative pushed by Pakistan and China’s official channels.

Defence experts believe this disinformation campaign could be part of psychological warfare, aimed at undermining confidence in India’s air defence preparedness amid rising tensions in the region.

India acquired the S-400 Triumf systems from Russia as part of a high-stakes deal to bolster its aerial defence network. The S-400 is considered one of the most sophisticated and capable air defence platforms globally, capable of tracking and intercepting multiple aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges up to 400 kilometers.

As of now, multiple S-400 units have been strategically deployed at sensitive locations across India to ensure robust protection of key military and civilian infrastructure. All deployed systems remain fully operational and are continuously monitoring Indian airspace for any potential incursions.

Senior officials within the Indian defence establishment have refrained from releasing detailed operational data, citing security concerns. However, they reiterated confidence in the S-400 system's readiness and reliability.