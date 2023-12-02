Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Who is Ankit Tiwari, the ED officer arrested in Tamil Nadu?

    Ankit Tiwari, a 2016-batch officer, is accused of coercing a government doctor into paying bribes under the guise of a vigilance case. The DVAC is investigating whether Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, engaged in widespread corruption by extorting bribes from multiple individuals

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    In an overnight operation, officials from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a thorough search at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sub-zonal office in Madurai. The intensive search followed the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari in connection with a bribery case, where he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in the Dindigul district.

    Who is Ankit Tiwari?

    Ankit Tiwari, a 2016-batch officer, has a service history in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Currently serving as an enforcement officer in the Madurai Enforcement Department office of the Union government, Tiwari's arrest has sent shockwaves through the ED.

    Reasons Behind Ankit Tiwari's Arrest

    The DVAC stated that in October, Tiwari contacted a government doctor from Dindigul, revealing a vigilance case against him that had purportedly been 'disposed of.' Tiwari, claiming instructions from the Prime Minister's Office, insisted the doctor appear before the ED office in Madurai on October 30. Subsequently, Tiwari allegedly coerced the doctor into paying Rs 3 crore to avoid legal action. Later, he agreed to accept Rs 51 lakh as a bribe, intimating that he had received directions from his superiors.

    The Arrest and Subsequent Investigation

    Following a complaint lodged by the government doctor, DVAC officials apprehended Tiwari after he accepted Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe. Arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiwari's misconduct is now under scrutiny. The ongoing investigation aims to determine if Tiwari engaged in similar activities with other officials, threatening them under the guise of the Enforcement Directorate.

    Broader Implications and Further Inquiries

    The complainant, previously embroiled in a disproportionate assets case, had completed the case proceedings and faced departmental action. However, he was summoned by the ED's Madurai office in early November, leading to suspicions. DVAC authorities are exploring the possible involvement of other ED officials and are conducting searches at Tiwari's residence and ED office in Madurai.

    Allegations of Widespread Corruption

    DVAC officials claim that Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been extorting and receiving bribes from numerous individuals under the pretext of closing cases in the Enforcement Directorate. As the investigation unfolds, DVAC personnel, accompanied by state police, are delving into the ED office in Madurai, with further searches planned at locations associated with Ankit Tiwari. Earlier, the arrival of DVAC officials prompted authorities to deploy Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel inside the ED office as a security measure.

