    Explained: Kerala's 4-year degree courses, its benefits, features and more

    The universities in other states have already implemented the four-year degree program as per the National Educational Policy. Let's have a look at the features and benefits of the 4-year degree course in Kerala.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

     The four-year degree program is a study reform aimed at the higher education and career prospects of students in India as well as abroad. The universities in other states have already implemented the four-year degree program as per the National Educational Policy. Following this, the universities of Kerala have also come to embrace the new system. The central government has implemented Multiple Entry and Exit in Academic programs during these four years.

    Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are considering introducing multiple entry and exit points in academic programs, aiming to eliminate rigid boundaries and enhance student flexibility. This change offers students the opportunity to choose and learn subjects more freely. Additionally, it is anticipated to facilitate seamless student mobility within or between degree-granting HEIs. This will be achieved through the establishment of a formal system involving credit recognition, accumulation, transfers, and redemption, providing students with a more adaptable and personalized learning journey. That means the student can leave with the qualification documents up to that point in any period of the study.

    Benefits of Multiple Entry and Exit:

    - Eliminate rigid boundaries and create new opportunities for learners.
    - Reduce the dropout rate and enhance the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER).
    - Provide innovative combinations of disciplines with multiple entry and exit points.
    - Introduce curriculum flexibility and diverse course options, including specialized studies.
    - Explore various designs for Master's programs.
    - Enable credit accumulation, transfer, and recognition of non-formal and informal learning for degree awards, promoting lifelong learning.
    - Allow learners to use previously earned credits when resuming their studies.

    The students will get the certificate upon the completion of the year. A certificate course will be provided if the student has completed the first year, a diploma certificate for completing the second year, and a degree certificate after completing the third year. An honors degree will be provided to the students after the completion of four years. Students now have the flexibility to drop a course after completing three years and can rejoin later for the final year, providing them with an extended timeframe for completing their education.

    The exams in this course will be based on knowledge about the particular course. The syllabus will be updated. The new system introduces foundation courses focusing on employability and language proficiency. Students also have the option of multidisciplinary studies. Upon completing the four-year course, there's an opportunity for direct admission to Ph.D. Additionally, those who complete four years can opt for a PG degree with an extra year of study.

    To implement this reform in the education sector, the number of classes and infrastructure may have to be increased. However, it is expected that the standard of study of the students will increase through the four-year degree.

