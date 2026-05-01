AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stated that exit polls are not 'exact polls' and the real picture for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be clear on the May 4 counting day. His party contested on 11 seats in the state.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Thursday said exit polls are not "exact polls" and that people should wait for the counting day, as it will bring the real picture. AIMIM has contested 11 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

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"This is an exit poll, not an exact poll. We contested on 11 seats in total. The polling percentage was above 92%. You should wait. The EVM will be opened on the 4th May," Pathan told ANI.

Exit Poll Predictions

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP ousting the AITC in West Bengal, which has been in power for the last 15 years. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Record Voter Turnout

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)