Former Chhattisgarh DGP RK Vij credits the Centre's political willpower and joint security efforts for the success of the Naxal-mukt Bharat mission. He noted the goal is nearing achievement, with a deadline set for March 2026 by Amit Shah.

Political Willpower Key to Success

Former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij credited Centre for Naxal-mukt Bharat and lauded the government's unwavering political willpower and joint efforts of central and state forces. Chhattisgarh is on the cusp of achieving a monumental success in eradicating Naxalism, with the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah looming on March 31, 2026.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Vij stated that it is not just a monumental achievement for the government, but the biggest factor to achieve the mission was "political willpower." "It is a monumental success for the government that the target is now being achieved. It was a huge commitment, and not merely a political statement... Many factors contributed to this. In the last two years, the biggest factor, according to me, was political willpower... This is an outcome of the joint efforts of the central and state forces," Vij said.

Impact of Naxalism and Sacrifices Made

The former Chhattisgarh Special DGP mentioned that the people carrying out Naxal activities didn't mean to improve their living standards but specified their purpose, which was to prepare people for war. "Those who carried out these activities did not aim to improve living standards... They clearly specified the purpose of their mass organisations as preparing people for war... The purpose was to gain political power through armed struggle. The purpose was not development. Therefore, development has been greatly affected. The villagers did not receive the basic facilities they should have," he said.

He further termed the loss of security officials' lives due to Naxalism not just "martyrdom" but "ultimate sacrifice." Vij stated that the main purpose behind all sacrifices was to restore. "Absolutely not. Martyrdom is the ultimate sacrifice. The purpose behind all these sacrifices was to restore peace... So, somewhere, their souls will find peace," Vij added.

'Naxal Mukt Bharat' Mission

The development follows the success of India's "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission, a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. While intensified operations have been ongoing since 2014, the target for a completely Naxal-free nation was formalised recently, with major successful operations occurring through 2024 and 2025.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reflected on the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi-led central government's efforts in eradicating Naxalism from the country and recognised the Left-wing ideology as the "root cause of Red Terror."

While replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193 on the efforts to free the country from Naxalism, Amit Shah said that the Left-wing extremists and their supporters had presented a false narrative before innocent tribals that they were fighting for their rights and to deliver justice to them. He said that Naxalism has now been almost completely eradicated from Bastar, and a campaign has begun to build schools and open ration shops in every village there. The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. (ANI)