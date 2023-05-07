Vande Bharat train maker EXCLUSIVE: India cannot be an exception in this world on high-speed rail

'We had been debating about it (bullet train) for about 20-25 years whether bullet trains will be beneficial for India. But the present government decided to take it forward. We should first build two or three such lines. Build them fast, and then evaluate if it is worth it," Sudhanshu Mani, ex-GM Integral Coach Factory, said.

Even at lowered speeds, the Vande Bharat Express trains are offering passengers a new travel experience, said Sudhanshu Mani, the former general manager of Integral Coach Factory who was instrumental in turning the Vande Bharat Express into a reality along with his team.

Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues, Mani said: "When the train was designed, it was for 160 kmph operation. And we tested it at 180 kmph. But we do not have such tracks except between Delhi and Bhopal -- one stretch. Rest is mostly 130 kmph, and in some places 110 kmph. Although it is not being run at its full potential, and it is awaiting track upgrade to do that, still because it is packed with fast acceleration and deceleration, is aesthetically superior and has more passenger amenities, it is being received well. So at 110 kmph itself, it will give passengers a new travel experience and cut down travel time. But full exploitation of potential would come as the tracks are updgraded."

Talking about the strategy change required to ensure that Railway projects are completed in a time-bound manner, he said: "So when we made the train, we were showing to India and the world that we are ready with a 160 kmph train. We were expecting the track upgrade to keep pace, which has not happened. Upgrade of track should be a bigger priority now. A large number of trains are going to be made, and it would be good if the government spends more money on track upgrades. That will give multiple benefits. First, the trains would run at their full potential. It will give increase line capacity. It will cut down travel time."

Asked specifically about whether the government and the Railways should first assess the viability of the railway tracks, the former general manager of Integral Coach Factory said that the government should keep at least 50 years in mind before starting a new project. "For example, the life of a train today is 35-40 years. Once you make a Railway project, you have a train which will be with you for 35-40 years. So a very long-term view needs to be taken. The fixed installations also require a lot of money. You cannot take a short-term view."

"We are a democracy. So people's aspirations and people problems cannot be ignored. But if the government goes with empathy, I do not think it is a big challenge. There have been projects where things have been done at a very rapid pace. The government has to have that commitment, that empathy and sense of purpose," he added.

'India cannot be an exception in this world'

On whether India can dream about a bullet train, Mani said: "We had been debating about it (bullet train) for about 20-25 years. Today, except for the United States and Australia, there is no other developed country which is not going for high-speed rail. But we were debating all this time whether it will be worth it or going to be beneficial in India. But the present government decided to take it forward. My view is that we should first build two or three such lines."

"We are a large country. We cannot be an exception in this world. Build two-three lines and learn for yourselves whether it is beneficial or not. It is not going to be a great waste, certainly. So I think these lines should be built fast, and then we should evaluate if it is worth it. That's because once you have the high-speed rail, for example between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, it will totally kill the air traffic there. Trains are more comfortable; they land you in the centre of cities," he said.

'Colonial culture in the government must go'

"We have to break the shackles, boundaries, bureaucracy, hierarchy, walls between people. These are something we acquired from the British. A foreign power governing Indians -- they had their own set of rules. We have not broken free of this colonial mentality yet although everyone there is a compatriot, an Indian. GM onwards down to the lowest staff, have no walls in between. They are free to interact. And that is very very necessary in the 21st century for your human resource to be with you. This colonial culture that we have in the government, not just in the Railways, must go. Otherwise, we will never be a developed country," Mani said.

'Environmentally better to run more trains'

When as if Indians would be ready to opt for more expensive trains -- in terms of comfort and luxury -- that are rolled out, Mani said: "Railways, when compared to roads and air travel, is six to eight times cleaner and greener. So it is good for Mother Earth if there are more and more trains. Besides travel time, trains inherently are more comfortable compared to buses and aircraft. So given that, I am votary for more and more trains."

He added, "I am a votary not only for bullet trains but also trains like Vande Bharat, running at 160 kmph or even higher in future on existing tracks. If not kill the air traffic, they will certainly give very healthy competition to air traffic. And it will be good for the country as a whole. It is environmentally better to run more trains."

