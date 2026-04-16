Arvind Kejriwal filed a fresh affidavit in the Delhi HC, seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from the excise policy case. He alleged a conflict of interest due to the judge's children being empanelled as counsel for the Central Govt.

Kejriwal Presses for Recusal, Cites Conflict of Interest

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took on record a fresh affidavit filed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared once again before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and pressed for its acceptance. The affidavit raises allegations of a perceived conflict of interest in the ongoing excise policy matter.

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Kejriwal appeared in person and requested that his additional affidavit be formally taken on record. The Court allowed the request. The affidavit points to the empanelment of the judge's children as counsel for the Central Government, forming the basis of Kejriwal's apprehension regarding possible bias. The Court also took on record the written submissions filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the hearing.

Fair Hearing Concerns Raised in Affidavit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had told the Delhi High Court that he was not allowed to file a rejoinder and had left the courtroom with the court's permission, even as the hearing continued later. He has raised this issue in a fresh affidavit supporting his plea for recusal of the presiding judge in the excise policy case.

In his affidavit, Kejriwal said that after finishing his arguments, he sought and received permission to leave. However, the proceedings went on beyond usual court hours, and he was unable to respond to further submissions. He argued that this affected his right to a fair hearing.

System Creates 'Reasonable Apprehension' of Bias, Argues Kejriwal

Kejriwal also reiterated his main argument that the system of assigning government legal work creates a reasonable apprehension of conflict of interest. He said that cases are allocated by top law officers like the Solicitor General to panel lawyers, and this creates a connection between the prosecution and the professional work of the judge's family members.

He stated that such empanelment involves regular work, payment and court appearances, and is not just honorary. Referring to RTI information, he claimed that a large number of government cases were assigned over the years, showing an ongoing professional relationship with the Central Government.

Since the Solicitor General is appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation in this case, he argued that this overlap creates a reasonable doubt in the mind of a litigant. Calling the matter politically sensitive, Kejriwal said the case involves central agencies prosecuting an opposition leader, so fairness must also be seen to be done.

He clarified that he is not alleging actual bias, but only raising a concern about a possible perception of bias. He also objected to the court passing orders in the main case while the recusal plea was still pending, saying this could raise further concerns about fairness.

CBI Opposes 'Frivolous' Plea, Judge Reserves Order

During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said it was the first time she had been asked to recuse and that she had "learnt a lot about the recusal jurisdiction", while reserving the order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, opposed the plea and called it frivolous. He said such requests should not be allowed as they could let litigants choose judges. He also said earlier court observations were only preliminary and made in a different context.

Senior Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Shadan Farasat, appearing for other accused, argued that the issue should be seen from the perspective of a reasonable person, and that past observations could create a perception of bias. The case relates to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, where the CBI has challenged the trial court's discharge of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others. The High Court has reserved its order on the recusal plea. (ANI)