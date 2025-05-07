Three Sikh civilians were killed after Pakistani forces targeted a gurdwara near the LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The Shiromani Akali Dal condemned the attack and called for recognition of the victims as martyrs.

In a shocking incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the Pakistan Army reportedly launched an unprovoked attack on a Sikh religious site, killing three members of the Sikh community. The attack targeted the historic Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, a revered site for local devotees.

The three victims have been identified as Bhai Amrik Singh Ji, a respected raagi (hymn singer), along with Bhai Amarjeet Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh. All three were active members of the local Sikh community and known for their service at the gurdwara.

A deeply disturbing video has also surfaced from Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, showing the aftermath of what appears to be a targeted, inhuman assault by the Pakistan Army on a Sikh family. Among the victims was a young Sikh child, brutally attacked in the shelling that struck the sacred Gurdwara. The visuals are harrowing — a young boy flinching in pain due to his critically inured arm. Witnesses claim the attack was deliberate, aimed at Sikh civilians. This act has sent shockwaves across the nation, with calls growing louder for Pakistan to be held accountable for targeting innocents with such barbarity.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) strongly condemned what it called a cowardly and inhuman act by Pakistani forces. In a statement, the party expressed deep sorrow over the killings and extended full solidarity with the grieving families. SAD demanded that the three victims be recognized as martyrs and that their families receive appropriate compensation from the government.

"This is not just an attack on a place of worship but on the dignity of our nation," the party said. "The Sikh community has always stood at the frontlines for India's defence and will continue to do so with unwavering resolve."

The attack comes amid rising cross-border tensions following India's military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. This fresh act of violence is likely to escalate calls for a stronger diplomatic and military response.

Authorities are currently investigating the details of the cross-border assault, while the local administration has stepped up security around other religious sites in the region.