Former BSP MP Arvind Chaudhary and ex-CBI DSP Anil Yadav have joined the BJP in Lucknow, boosting the party's presence ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as major political players ramp up their campaign strategies.

BJP Strengthens Ranks Ahead of 2027 Assembly Polls

In a major development ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Arvind Chaudhary and former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, who formally inducted the two leaders into the fold.

Extending a warm welcome to the new inductees, Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated the party's commitment to supporting its cadre. "I warmly welcome Anil ji and Arvind ji into the BJP family. They have accepted this platform as BJP workers, and I assure them that we will always stand behind them and fight for their dignity and respect," Chaudhary said during the event.

Shifting Political Dynamics in Uttar Pradesh

The inclusion of a prominent former parliamentarian along with a high-ranking former law enforcement officer is expected to strengthen the BJP as political parties gear up for the upcoming state assembly elections in 2027. Before joining the BJP, Arvind Chaudhary left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2020.

This comes amid growing political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) preparing for a crucial electoral contest. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.

Parties Gearing Up for Electoral Battle

CM Yogi has expressed confidence ahead of the electoral battle, reiterating the "80-20" prediction during an event in October after the Rajya Sabha elections, where the Chief Minister said the Rajya Sabha elections in the state had set the tone for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has shifted his focus to Ayodhya as he promised to transform the city into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has also stepped up the preparation for the polls, as she earlier chaired a meeting of party office-bearers and district presidents in Lucknow to review organisational preparations and discuss strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.