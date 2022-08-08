Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

Residents of the Grand Omaxe complex in Noida's Sector 93B clapped as the bulldozers brought down the encroachments made by self-styled BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi. He had been served a notice in 2019 over the illegal encroachment. However, no action was taken thereafter. It is alleged that Tyagi used his clout to prevent demolition.

Noida civic authorities on Monday swung into action and arrived with bulldozers, pickaxes and hammers to demolish the illegal construction carried out by absconding self-styled BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi.

The illegal encroachment in the Grand Omaxe complex in Noida's Sector 93B was the reason for the tiff between Tyagi and a building resident, a video of which had gone viral on Friday.

According to officials, Tyagi had been served a notice in 2019 with regard to the illegal encroachment. However, no action was taken thereafter. It is alleged that Tyagi used his clout to prevent demolition.

On Monday, housing complex residents clapped as the bulldozers brought down the encroachments.

Society residents claimed that Tyagi used to identify with the party in power. On Sunday night, 'goons' allegedly sent by Tyagi arrived at the housing complex to reportedly threaten the woman with whom he was seen having an argument on Friday.

Following ruckus on Sunday night, Noida Police slapped Gangster Act on Tyagi and arrested six of the 'goons'. There are at least eight police teams searching for Tyagi. BJP has completely disassociated itself from Tyagi.

Local Member of Parliament had on Sunday night reached out to top officials of the Yogi Adityanath administration. Television cameras caught Sharma telling an official that he was ashamed to say that a BJP government was in power in the state. At least three cases have been registered against Tyagi in different police stations of Noida.

