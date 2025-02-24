Steve Jobs' success mantras: Lessons from visionary on his birth anniversary

Born in 1955, Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976, laying the foundation for what would become one of the most valuable and influential companies in the world.

February 24 marks the birth anniversary of Steve Jobs, a name synonymous with innovation, resilience, and transformative leadership. The co-founder of Apple Inc. was not just a tech genius but also a visionary entrepreneur who revolutionized the world of personal computing, smartphones, and digital entertainment. His philosophy and principles continue to inspire millions of entrepreneurs, startups, and professionals striving for excellence.

Born in 1955, Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976, laying the foundation for what would become one of the most valuable and influential companies in the world. At the time of his passing in 2011, his net worth was estimated at $10.2 billion, and by 2015, his estate had grown to around $19 billion. However, Jobs' true legacy lies not in his wealth but in his principles of success, which remain relevant to this day.

Steve Jobs' rules for success

1. Break free from limitations: Jobs believed in pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. He often spoke about how everything around us was created by people no smarter than ourselves, encouraging individuals to think differently and carve their own path. His famous motto, “Put a dent in the universe,” encapsulates the need to dream big and make an impact beyond personal limitations.

2. Design for yourself first: Jobs was a firm believer in creating products that he himself would use. According to him, great products are born when designers and creators prioritize user experience over everything else. His philosophy, “Sell dreams, not products,” emphasized the importance of understanding consumer aspirations rather than just selling hardware or software. 3. Passion is the key to excellence: For Jobs, passion was the driving force behind success. He emphasized that loving what you do is crucial because only those who truly enjoy their work can persevere through challenges. “Only those people with passion for work can change the world for the better,” he once remarked. He advocated for pursuing work that one genuinely loves, as it fosters creativity and resilience.

4. Strive for unparalleled quality: Apple’s success was built on its commitment to excellence. Jobs firmly believed in creating “insanely different experiences” by focusing on quality and innovation rather than mass production. He discouraged settling for mediocrity and encouraged businesses to concentrate on their best offerings while continually improving weaker products.

5. Build a team that thinks differently: A strong team is at the core of every successful enterprise. Jobs valued diversity in perspectives and believed that people with varied experiences often see opportunities others miss. He likened leadership to captaining a ship, where the leader must extract the best from the crew to turn a vision into reality.

6. Success is not about money: While financial stability is important, Jobs maintained that customer satisfaction should be the ultimate goal. He believed that striving to be a market leader and delivering value to customers would naturally lead to financial success. He once said, “Do your best, and the money will follow.”

7. Start small, think big: Jobs often compared success to a long journey that begins with small steps. He advised entrepreneurs to focus on incremental progress, stay committed to long-term goals, and always keep their eyes on the final outcome. "Slow and steady wins the race," was a principle he lived by.

