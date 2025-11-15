Hailing NDA's Bihar win, PM Modi said the nation now votes for 'genuine social justice' over 'appeasement'. He lauded a new positive 'MY' formula (Mahila and Youth), replacing the old communal one, and stressed people only want development.

Hailing the NDA's landslide win in Bihar polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the nation is now voting for "genuine social justice--a vision where every family is granted opportunity, respect, and equality. A society where there is no room for appeasement." He stressed that the "era of appeasement (tushtikaran)" has been replaced by a focus on universal satisfaction (santushtikaran)" as the people now only want development.

"The nation is now voting for genuine social justice--where every family gets equality, respect and opportunities. There is no place for appeasement. The people of India now only want development and a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

His remarks came as the BJP-led NDA swept the Bihar Assembly elections, triggering massive celebrations outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi. PM Modi received a rousing welcome from BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the Election Commission, the NDA has secured a landslide win, winning 202 seats, well ahead of the majority mark of 122 seats. The BJP won 89 seats, the JDU 85, the LJP (RV) 19, the RLM 4, and the HAM 5. While the Mahagathbandhan has won just 33 seats, with the RJD winning 24 seats, the Congress 6, the CPI (ML)(L) 2, and the CPI(M) 1.

New 'MY' formula: Mahila and Youth

Waving a traditional gamcha, PM Modi opened his speech with: "Jai Chhathi Maiya... Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai." He also thanked the people of Bihar for giving a new positive 'MY' formula- Mahila and Youth. He took a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and said that some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY (Muslims and Yadav)

"Today's victory has given a new positive MY formula -- Mahila and Youth. Their aspirations have destroyed the old communal MY formula of Jungle Raj people," he said, stressing that NDA's support came from youth and women across all religions and castes. He added that the BJP's pro-people governance had "stolen the hearts of the people of Bihar."

PM Modi also sharpened his attack on the opposition, declaring that the "Katta Sarkar" (gun-rule) of the RJD era would never return to Bihar. "The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar. Katta Sarkar will never return," he reiterated.

PM Modi's sharp attack on opposition

PM Modi also accused the Congress and RJD of disrespecting Bihar's traditions, referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath Puja. "They have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. Bihar will never forget this," he said. PM Modi highlighted the government's efforts to include 'Chhath' in the UNESCO Heritage List, saying the festival embodies the cultural pride of Bihar.

In a fierce political attack, PM Modi labelled the Congress as a party driven by negativity and factionalism. "Congress has become MMC -- Muslim League Maoist Congress. A faction inside Congress is uncomfortable with this negative politics. I fear there may be another major split," he said.

He added that Congress was "a liability" for its allies, accusing it of drowning partners in its "negative agenda."

'Beginning of a golden journey for Bihar'

He credited the people of Bihar for returning the NDA to power with unprecedented numbers. "This is the beginning of a golden 25-year journey for Bihar. New industries, investment, jobs, and tourism will grow. The world will see Bihar's new potential," he said, urging global and Indian investors to invest in the state.

He emphasised that this victory belonged to the women and youth who suffered during the Jungle Raj years and now aspire for development.

PM lauds Election Commission, voters for peaceful polls

The Prime Minister paid special tribute to the Election Commission, security forces and voters of Bihar, saying elections in the state have transformed dramatically. He reminded the audience that Bihar was once dominated by Maoist terror, where polling in Naxal-affected areas ended by 3 PM and ballot boxes were routinely looted.

"Today, the same Bihar is seeing record voter turnout. No repolling was needed. Voting was peaceful. This is a big achievement," he said.

"Now, the country's voters, especially our young voters, take voter list purification very seriously. The youth of Bihar have also overwhelmingly supported voter list purification. And I believe that for the sanctity of democracy, every voter has their importance and rights. Contribute 100%, so that voter lists can be fully purified in other places as well," he added.

Bihar win will pave way for victory in Bengal: PM

Furthermore, PM Modi turned his attention to West Bengal, suggesting that the wind of change from Bihar would also help the BJP there. "Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Together, we will uproot jungle raj from West Bengal as well," he said.

Taking another dig at RJD, he added, "Bihar mein RJD ko saanp soongha hua hai."

The address concluded with thunderous chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." PM Modi reminded the nation that 2025 marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', expressing gratitude to every voter for strengthening democracy. It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)

