AIMIM's Waris Pathan has called for a full inquiry into the alleged rape case involving Nashik astrologer Ashok Kharat, questioning his political connections and calling it the 'Epstein Nashik Files'. Kharat is in custody for the crime.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan called for a full inquiry into the alleged rape case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat, raising questions over the role of authorities and the accused's links with influential individuals.

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The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court has remanded him to police custody till March 24.

Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.

Pathan Questions Authorities and Political Links

"Several videos and photos are going viral. It is a matter of investigation that a 'baba' who called himself an astrologer and who was visited by politicians, exploited women...Someone said that this could be even 'Epstein Nashik Files'," Waris Pathan told ANI.

He further questioned the authorities, stating, "What was the ruling dispensation doing? Did they not come to know about it? Ruling side's ministers were among his devotees; there are viral photos of the same...I would want the Maharashtra Govt to conduct a full inquiry into this...It is important for the truth to come out before people so that such 'dhongi baba' are exposed."

Details of the Alleged Exploitation

According to authorities, the woman first approached Kharat for advice related to marriage. Over time, he gained her trust by claiming to possess divine powers and allegedly forced her into performing rituals.

Police said he administered substances that caused numbness and later sexually assaulted her, while threatening consequences if she resisted.

Officials added that the accused continued to exploit her even after her marriage by issuing threats related to her husband's safety.

Evidence Seized in Police Search

During searches at his premises, police recovered multiple items, including documents, a pistol, cartridges, and a pen drive containing 58 videos, some of which are under examination.

Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was known among several public figures. (ANI)