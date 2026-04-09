Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi condemned AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal attacks against CM MK Stalin. Other DMK leaders also slammed EPS's remarks on Stalin's handling of COVID-19, calling them 'vulgar' and 'disgraceful'.

Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday condemned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal attacks against the Chief Minister MK Stalin during the latter's election campaign, terming them "unacceptable", which reflects a "hunger for power". He added that opposition could point out the issues constructively if there are administrative shortcomings (during the COVID-19 pandemic).

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Addressing the gathering here, Poyyamozhi said, "If there are administrative shortcomings (during the COVID-19 pandemic), it is the responsibility of the opposition to point them out constructively... However, making personal remarks and invoking death against the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is unacceptable and reflects a hunger for power..."

AIADMK Chief's Controversial Jibe

On Wednesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami targeted DMK President MK Stalin on the issues of COVID-19 during the DMK government, saying the Chief Minister would have gone into hiding. Addressing a gathering in Chennai's T Nagar ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls, Edappadi said, "During the DMK government, were there floods, crop failure, cyclones, or COVID-19 --- none. Had they (DMK) faced such difficulties, the Chief Minister would have gone into hiding. And he too might have gone in that coronavirus."

DMK Leaders Hit Back

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders strongly condemned AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami's recent remarks on MK Stalin and the party's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them "vulgar," "indecent," and "disgraceful."

'Lost His Mind': Raja Anbazhagan

Reacting to the remarks, late DMK leader J Anbazhagan's son and T Nagar Assembly Constituency candidate Raja Anbazhagan also hit back, saying Palaniswami doesn't know what to do since he has become a slave of the BJP. "People have made Palaniswami an opposition leader, but he doesn't deserve that position. He is speaking like a third-level speaker... I have lost my father, Anbazhagan, due to COVID-19. I know how my father worked and did service in the COVID-19 days, and he died because of it. I know how painful it was... Palaniswami's political journey will end after this assembly election. He is campaigning in the hot sun, so he has lost his mind. He doesn't know what to do since he has become a slave of the BJP," he added.

'Vulgar and Indecent': Kalanidhi Veeraswamy

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy termed Palaniswami's statement an "absolutely vulgar and indecent remark". "He has no respect for the people and we have seen how he behaves with his mentor Sasikala, when he was made the CM... Our party was the only one that met the people during COVID, we even lost many of our great leaders... None of the AIADMK people was willing to meet anyone," he added.

'He Knows He is Defeated': TKS Elangovan

DMK leader TKS Elangovan added, "He knows he is defeated. What else can he talk about? His performance? Anything good that he did to the people of Tamil Nadu?... He never took an action against the people who raised an eye against his own leader's house... He was not an elected leader elected by the majority of AIADMK people, which is why the party split into multiple groups. He is afraid of some people joining the party back because he might lose power. He is not a leader, but just someone who has money and can do some unlawful things."

'Tamil Nadu Will Never Forgive You': Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi, MP and Deputy General Secretary of the DMK, also criticised Palaniswami, stating that Tamil Nadu will never forgive him. "Today, Edappadi Palaniswami spoke about CM MK Stalin and says that he would have died if Corona happened under the DMK regime. Such disgraceful remarks. He's been the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Today, you are Tamil Nadu's Opposition leader, but I just don't understand how you forgot all of that and are making such cheap comments. CM just said one word - be it food or medicines or any help, you should help every single one and following his words, all our party members worked for everyone in the state by knocking on every door, including those of your party members. You are not even grateful for that. Remember, Tamil Nadu will never forgive you. Post this election, you won't even have a place in this land," she added.

Upcoming Tamil Nadu Polls

The heated exchanges are intensifying political rhetoric as Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the state. Counting is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)