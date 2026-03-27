AIADMK's EPS slammed CM MK Stalin, calling him 'number one in borrowing loans.' He accused the DMK government of 'corruption, collection, and commission' and contrasted his grassroots rise with Stalin's inherited leadership in a family-run party.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday trained his guns at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks about the State becoming the "number one" and alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief has turned out to be "number one in borrowing loans."

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'Number One in Borrowing Loans': EPS on Stalin's Governance

Addressing an election campaign in the Alandur constituency, EPSstressed that the achievements of DMK government can be summed up in three words: corruption, collection, and commission. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, despite financial constraints and limited revenue, the AIADMK government governed effectively. We controlled prices and earned the goodwill of the people. Today, M K Stalin calls himself a "number one Chief Minister," but he is number one only in borrowing loans. Despite increased revenue, debt has risen significantly under this government. This DMK government's achievements can be summed up in three words: corruption, collection, and commission," said Palaniswami.

'I Rose From the Grassroots, Stalin Inherited Leadership'

The AIADMK leader further called the DMK a "family-run party" which is centred towards former CM M Karunanidhi's legacy, adding that unlike Stalin, he is a "god-fearing" person, who rose from grassroots. The AIADMK supremo stated that both he and Stalin became MLAs in same year; however, he earned his place in the party through hard work, while Stalin inherited leadership. "DMK has become a family-run party centered around M Karunanidhi's legacy. Even party cadres are not given due respect. AIADMK, on the other hand, understands people's needs and works to fulfill them. I am a God-fearing person. Unlike Stalin, I rose from the grassroots. We both became MLAs in the same year, but while he inherited leadership, I earned my place through hard work, rising from a party worker to MLA and MP," said EPS.

AIADMK Stronger Due to People's Trust, DMK Failed All

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil nadu Assembly, highlighted the hardships faced by AIADMK, while reflecting on the failures of the current state government. EPS emphasised that on one end, the AIADMK became stronger due to people's trust, whereas the DMK government at present failed to take care of its allies and Tamil Nadu people. "The DMK-led alliance has failed to care for its allies and, more importantly, the people of Tamil Nadu. We, the AIADMK, have faced many struggles in the past. We have spent years in the opposition, yet we rose again--stronger, because of the people's trust. In the last five years, people have not received benefits--only burdens. The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The cost of rice and daily necessities has risen sharply. The government should have procured goods at lower prices and distributed them through ration shops at affordable rates, but it has failed to control inflation," said EPS.

EPS further highlighted that following former chief minister J Jayalalitha's demise, attempts were made to disrupt AIADMK from people within the party; however, those were identified and removed. "After the demise of J. Jayalalithaa, certain disruptive elements tried to weaken our party from within. We identified them and removed them. During the COVID-19 pandemic, despite financial constraints and limited revenue, the AIADMK government governed effectively. We controlled prices and earned the goodwill of the people," said EPS.

AIADMK Vows to End Dynastic Politics, Lists Poll Promises

Palaniswami added that the upcoming election would put a "full stop" to dynastic politics, whereas if AIADMK comes to power, all the promises in the manifesto would be fulfilled. "This election is about putting a full stop to dynastic politics. When AIADMK comes to power, we promise:₹10,000 for every ration card holder ₹2,000 monthly assistance for every woman Free dal and cooking oil through ration shops Free housing for the homeless Amma two-wheelers for 5 lakh women with ₹25,000 subsidy waiver of student education loans subsidy for 3 LPG cylinders per year Free refrigerator for every family Give us an opportunity, and we will deliver a prosperous, people-focused government," said Palaniswami. (ANI)