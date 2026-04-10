AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami attacked DMK during a Kanchipuram rally, calling it a 'corporate company' that copied his party's manifesto. He highlighted his COVID-19 response and promised to eradicate ganja and provide welfare schemes.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday launched a frontal attack against the ruling DMK during an election campaign in Kanchipuram, calling the party "not a party but a corporate company" and accusing it of copying AIADMK's manifesto and policies. He made the remarks while he was holding an election campaign in the Kanchipuram district ahead of the polling on April 23 for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.

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EPS Contrasts AIADMK and DMK Governance

While addressing supporters, Palaniswami said, "DMK is not a party but a corporate company... We didn't copy your election manifesto, but DMK copied our AIADMK manifesto." He also highlighted the COVID-19 response of his government, saying, "I didn't care for my life and worked during the coronavirus pandemic. Even PM Modi appreciated my government and me in controlling corona."

Taking aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin, EPS alleged, "Stalin says wherever he goes, AIADMK is a dark era. If he closes his eyes, it will be dark only." He further claimed that AIADMK strengthened education infrastructure, stating, "AIADMK opened schools, but DMK closed schools. They have closed 200 government schools in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK made Tamil Nadu the number one state in higher education. In the last five years, they couldn't even open one medical college in Tamil Nadu."

On Alliance Politics and Criticisms

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, EPS said, "Udayanidhi says Edappadi Palaniswami is a strong slave of Modi and BJP," and countered by referring to past political statements involving the DMK leadership. On alliance politics, he remarked, "If DMK has an alliance with BJP, it is right, but when we have an alliance with BJP, then it is wrong."

'What is Wrong in Taking Blessings?'

EPS also defended his political conduct, saying, "I got blessings from leaders and it is a good gesture. When we see elders who did good for us, we get blessings. What is wrong in touching feet and taking blessings?"

Party Ideology and Internal Politics

Referring to party history, he said AIADMK was founded on the ideals of CN Annadurai and carried forward by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He also accused DMK of becoming a "family party," saying it has deviated from its original ideology.

Palaniswami further attacked former ally O Panneerselvam, alleging betrayal and claiming internal political shifts within the party camp.

Key Election Promises

On welfare promises, he said AIADMK would "eradicate ganja within three months" if voted to power and promised several measures, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women, Rs 10,000 for ration card holders, free refrigerators, housing schemes, farm loan waivers, reopening of Amma canteens, and revival of mini clinics.

'Truth Always Wins'

He asserted confidence in his alliance and said that "truth always wins. Dharma will always win." He claimed that his alliance remains "natural and number one" in the current political scenario.

Tamil Nadu Electoral Contest

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)