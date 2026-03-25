DMK leader O Panneerselvam criticised AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling him uncharismatic and citing 10 electoral defeats. He questioned EPS's leadership of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and confirmed he has joined the DMK.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, criticised AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying he is not an "influential" or "charismatic" leader, and taking a jibe that the latter has faced 10 electoral defeats between 2017 and 2024.

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OPS Slams EPS's Leadership, Cites Electoral Defeats

Addressing the media, OPS said a strong leader should be able to lead a party to victory even after setbacks, arguing that EPS has failed to meet that standard. He also questioned the credibility of EPS's newly released election manifesto, saying it should be evaluated against past promises that, according to him, were not fulfilled. "Edappadi Palaniswami is not a charismatic or influential leader. From 2017 up to the 2024 Parliamentary elections, he has faced defeat in 10 elections. A truly strong leader should be able to lead their party to victory in the next election, even after facing defeat in Assembly or Parliamentary elections. Only then can they be considered a leader with strong influence. By that standard, Edappadi Palaniswami is not an influential leader. He has continued to remain in a position despite facing ten consecutive electoral defeats," said Panneerselvam.

'Who is leading the alliance?': OPS questions BJP-AIADMK pact

OPS further raised doubts about the AIADMK-BJP alliance, asking who actually leads it. He alleged that if EPS were truly in control, allied parties would contest under the AIADMK's symbol, but instead, different parties are using different symbols, suggesting the alliance is not firmly led by him. He also claimed that key decisions are being influenced by Delhi rather than being driven by state leadership. "The alliance formed by the BJP and Edappadi K Palaniswami raises an important question: who is truly leading it? If it is genuinely an alliance under Palaniswami's leadership, then the allied parties he brings in should contest under his party's symbol. However, the reality is quite different: some parties are contesting under the BJP's lotus symbol, while others are using different symbols," said OPS.

AIADMK Cadre Weakened, Party Rules Violated: OPS

He added that the AIADMK's cadre base has weakened since the death of J Jayalalithaa, with many workers shifting to the DMK over time. He referred to internal party rules set by MG Ramachandran, saying the post of General Secretary was meant to be filled through internal elections and should not be altered. "So, who is actually at the helm of this alliance? It does not appear to be led by Edappadi Palaniswami. Instead, the decisions seem to be driven from Delhi, indicating that this is, in effect, a centrally controlled alliance rather than one led at the state level. There are hardly any cadre left in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, as many have shifted to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. After Jayalalithaa demise, lakhs of party workers joined the DMK. Following the Thirumangalam joining event, a significant number of cadre continued to move towards the DMK. This, indeed, is the ground reality," OPS added.

"M. G. Ramachandran when he founded this movement, created 45 rules. Among them, he stated that 44 rules could be amended or modified as needed. However, he clearly specified that one particular rule must never be amended or abolished. That rule is regarding the post of the party's General Secretary. He insisted that the General Secretary position must be filled only through an election. MGR granted this right directly to the cadres of the AIADMK, emphasising that the post should be decided through a democratic electoral process," he added.

On Legal Battle and Future with DMK

OPS said he has approached the Supreme Court in connection with these issues and stated that the court's verdict in related cases would be final. He also commented that the DMK's upcoming election manifesto would contain strong, people-focused schemes and claimed it would surprise rival parties. "He personally wrote and left behind this instruction, stating that this one rule must never be altered or removed. That is why I have filed a case in the Supreme Court. The verdict delivered in these six cases will be the final decision. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's election manifesto will feature assured, people-centric, long-term and visionary schemes. Once it is unveiled, the existing political parties will be left stunned and scrambling, not knowing where to turn," OPS added.

He said he is currently aligned with the DMK as a party worker and would contest the Bodinayakanur Assembly seat if instructed by DMK leadership. "I have joined the DMK as a party worker. Party leader Stalin will release the list of candidates, and those included in that list will be the official candidates. I will contest in the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency if instructed by DMK chief Stalin," said OPS.

Tamil Nadu Election Context

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)