AIADMK leader EPS has attacked the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, alleging administrative failure, artificial power shortages, and a breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu after six months in power.

EPS Launches Scathing Attack on Joseph Vijay Government

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the six-month-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, accusing it of administrative paralysis, engineering an "artificial" power crisis, and overseeing a total collapse of law and order in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Palaniswami claimed the state was reeling under severe administrative lapses, marked by frequent power outages and financial mismanagement in electricity procurement.

"The TVK government under Joseph Vijay has completed nearly six months in power, and during this period, Tamil Nadu has witnessed complete administrative inefficiency. Severe power cuts are plaguing the state, and instead of finding concrete solutions, the government is busy evading responsibility with flimsy explanations," Palaniswami said.

Allegations of Power Sector Mismanagement

Contrasting the current situation with the former AIADMK regime, the Leader of Opposition recalled that late J Jayalalithaa turned the state power surplus within three years of assuming office in 2011 while keeping procurement costs between ₹4.75 and ₹5.50 per unit. He alleged that while procurement rates escalated under the DMK regime, the TVK government has created a deliberate crisis. "Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar cancelled the previous ₹20 per unit contract alleging corruption, but failed to arrange alternative sources, creating an artificial shortage. Subsequently, plans were made to procure power at exorbitant rates of ₹37.50, and recently ₹41.50 per unit for 2,000 units," Palaniswami alleged, pointing out that the proposed ₹41.50 tender was only withdrawn following severe public and political backlash. Demanding accountability from the Chief Minister and the Electricity Minister over the alleged corruption, he remarked, "The wastage of public money cannot be accepted under any circumstances."

Concerns Over Law and Order and Political Speculation

Turning to the law-and-order situation, Palaniswami described the state's policing apparatus as a "laughingstock," citing alarming security lapses across districts. "In Theni district, around 17 prisoners managed to escape from the district jail. In Chennai, a seven-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month, and the police remain clueless. Broad daylight murders are taking place on public roads with brutal savagery reminiscent of slaughterhouses. Women and common citizens are no longer safe," he alleged.

Addressing political speculation, Palaniswami dismissed media reports claiming an impending meeting between TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala at Pasumpon, reiterating that the alliance is united. "A false report is circulating that TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala are scheduled to meet at Pasumpon tomorrow. TTV Dhinakaran is already working with us and is doing well. I request everyone not to spread such baseless rumours. There is absolutely no confusion and no differences of opinion within the party," Palaniswami asserted.

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